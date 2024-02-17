Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 150,000 Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.25% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,133,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,663 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 2,601,703 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 961,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

SQNS stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

