Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,904 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 163,735 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 707,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 118,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 211,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.