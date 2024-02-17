Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $386,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 3.0 %

RUSHA opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

