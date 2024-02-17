Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $509,000 Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yext were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yext by 246.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 447,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yext by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 154.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.31 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $782.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Yext Company Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.