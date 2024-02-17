Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atrion were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Price Performance

ATRI opened at $352.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.45. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $695.00. The firm has a market cap of $619.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.