Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 200 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 15.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,004,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 174,824 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.