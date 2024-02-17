Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cabot were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cabot Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

