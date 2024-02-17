Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after acquiring an additional 123,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

