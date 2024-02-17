Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,376 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $723.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $729.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

