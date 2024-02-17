Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,086 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,086 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

