Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $324,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,212,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $240.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

