Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $573,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BZH opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BZH. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

