SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of SLM worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,920,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 1,702,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,884. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLM

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.