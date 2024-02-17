SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
