Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.19.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $230.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

