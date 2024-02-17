Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Snowflake from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.19.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.