Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.
Shares of SON stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
