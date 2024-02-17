Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SON

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.