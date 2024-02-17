Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.100-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $55.66 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

