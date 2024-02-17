Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 9.5%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 202,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 230,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Sonoro Energy Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -6.64.

About Sonoro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.