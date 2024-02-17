Sourceless Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $818.55 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $163.22 million and approximately $818.55 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015265 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,272.24 or 1.00134476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00159663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00822287 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $825.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

