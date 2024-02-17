South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 542,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $42,727,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $56,916,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.03. 8,152,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The company has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

