Southern (NYSE:SO) Announces Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.