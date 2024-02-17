Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.950-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,280. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

