SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 562,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,776. SpartanNash has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $716.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.