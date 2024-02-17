Steem Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $106.80 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00517027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00135275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00233399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00148662 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,894,504 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

