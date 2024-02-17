Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $70.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,037 coins and its circulating supply is 28,449,268,638 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.