Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

