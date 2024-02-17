Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.86 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

