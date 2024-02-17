Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $81.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

