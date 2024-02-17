StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 4.4 %
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
