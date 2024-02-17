StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

