StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:NL opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $261.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

