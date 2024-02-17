StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

