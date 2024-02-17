StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.