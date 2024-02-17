StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.