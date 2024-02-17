StockNews.com Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ENVA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Enova International Stock Down 0.4 %

Enova International stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enova International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

