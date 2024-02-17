StockNews.com Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

