StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

