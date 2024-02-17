StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

XBiotech stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in XBiotech by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in XBiotech by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.