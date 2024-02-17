StockNews.com Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

