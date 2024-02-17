StockNews.com Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

