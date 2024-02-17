StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $17.10. StoneCo shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 1,206,221 shares.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

