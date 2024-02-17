Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $349.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $352.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day moving average is $291.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

