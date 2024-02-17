Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.03 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Sui token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $235.97 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,931,966 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,165,931,966.173846 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.77295999 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $286,886,067.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

