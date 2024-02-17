Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 13,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

