Susquehanna Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

