Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,619 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

