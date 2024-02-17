Suzanne G. Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.8 %

MWA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

