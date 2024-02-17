Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSM opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

