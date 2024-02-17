Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.40

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 1228484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 217,363 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 73,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.